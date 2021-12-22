France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron to sue website over conspiracy theory that she is a transgender woman and was born male

Brigitte Macron, wife to French President, Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over an internet conspiracy theory that she is a transgender woman and was born male.

The French first lady has been targeted on social media by trolls, who published claims on a far-right website in September that she was born a man. The claims were then circulated by conspiracy theorists.

The rumours claim she was born male under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux.

The rumours about the 68-year-old first lady have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups and from the QAnon conspiracy movements.

A lawyer for Mrs Macron has confirmed she will legally pursue the perpetrators.

“She has decided to initiate proceedings, it is in progress,” lawyer Jean Ennochi confirmed to the AFP news agency.

The article was written on a far-right journal by a woman named Natacha Rey. It then found a wider…