Gombe NSCDC debunks ‘intelligence report’ on Fulani attack

Gombe state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has debunked report of Fulani-herders planning to launch an attack on Billiri Local Government, as passed off in a viral memo.

The memo was signed on 17th December 2021 by one Danjuma Mohammed, the Divisional Officer in charge of Yalmatu Deba, who claimed that it was based on an intelligence report.

Gombe State Commandant of the NSCDC, Samuel Wabulari has debunked the claim which he decribed as “fake news” and not emanating from his men.

Wabulari who stated that there was never such intelligence, added that corps have appropriate means of quelling such without resorting to causing undue panic.

He said;