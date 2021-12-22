Man City defender Benjamin Mendy hit with another count of rape, his seventh so far

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a seventh count of rape.

Mendy, 27, has already been accused of a series of sex offences totaling seven but was charged last week with a further count of rape.

The charge wasn’t reported last week due to court restrictions caused by covid-19 restrictions, on Wednesday, December 22, the new charge was revealed.

On Wednesday Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court for a hearing ahead of his trial next year.

The new rape charge comes from a new complainant and is alleged to have taken place in July this year.

Mendy is now accused of eight offences against five different women, including seven counts of rape relating to four women.

The earlier charges are three counts of rape, alleged to have happened on October 11, 2020; sexual touching on January 2, 2021; one count of rape on July 24, 2021 and two counts of rape on August 23, 2021.

Mendy appeared alongside his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie of Eccles, Greater…