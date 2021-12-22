Man who called Ngozi Okonjo Iweala a very foul name years ago says he’s now a different man

A man who called Ngozi Okonjo Iweala “ashewo” (prostitute) a few years back has revealed that he is now a different man.

 

His tweets were brought up again during a conversation on Twitter about men being in the habit of tagging women “prostitutes”, no matter how decent the woman is.

 

This led to a debate as some men pointed out that any woman who presents herself well will never be called a prostitute.

 

Women then began sharing their experiences with being called harlots for flimsy reasons, including when they refuse a man’s advances.

 

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Oby Ezekwesili, two prominent and exemplary Nigerian women, were highlighted as responsible women who were also labeled “ashewo”.

 

Twitter users then began tagging the man who labelled the WTO DG a prostitute and he responded.

 

“It doesn’t matter. There is difference between what I was then and what I am now,” Abdulmudallib tweeted in his defence.

 

However, Twitter users didn’t agree with his claim…



Source: Linda Ikeji

