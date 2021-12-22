Multiple women ‘unable to sit on a plane after getting butt surgery’ (video)

A flight passenger captured the moment she noticed multiple female passengers kneeling on their seats during a flight.

In the video which has now gone viral, a number of women are seen struggling to sit properly.

Some are seen kneeling on the floor while others are seen kneeling on their seats.

The woman filming wrote in the caption as she shared the video online: “So I got on my flight today and everyone seated around me just had surgery.

“They didn’t know each other.”

She added: “Remember ladies, if you’re getting a BBL (Brazillian Butt Lift) don’t forget about the flight home. Pack something comfy for your knees.”

The video has elicited a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below.