NYSC backs Army on detention of female soldier who accepted a proposal from a corps member

The National Youth Service Corps has backed the Nigerian army on detention of female soldier, Army Private Hannah Sofiat, after she accepted a marriage proposal from her corps member lover, at the NYSC orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday December 21, Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Shuaibu explained that the Army is a strong institution which was founded on the basis of discipline.
Shuaibu further stated that the Nigerian army will not take anything that will impinge on discipline lightly.
He said;
“Every organisation has its own customs and traditions, and we have to abide by it. We, on our part, have spoken to our corps members.
“We encourage them to inter-marry, but we have never had a situation where a corps member will go and propose (to a soldier).
“The Army has its own tradition and they will not joke with it. So, we always tell our corps members to play by the rules.
“I can assure that…
