NYSC backs Army on detention of female soldier who accepted a proposal from a corps member

The National Youth Service Corps has backed the Nigerian army on detention of female soldier, Army Private Hannah Sofiat, after she accepted a marriage proposal from her corps member lover, at the NYSC orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday December 21, Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Shuaibu explained that the Army is a strong institution which was founded on the basis of discipline.

Shuaibu further stated that the Nigerian army will not take anything that will impinge on discipline lightly.

He said;