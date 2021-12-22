Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry ‘have an open marriage with side-hookups,’ report claims

Professional basketball player, Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry allegedly have an open marriage.

The rumour has been going around for days now but the news site, MSN, just reported on it, causing people to give it more attention.

Stephen and Ayesha are known for being scandal free despite the fame and also for their religious background.

They met in church and have stayed away from the lifestyle that often comes with being in the public eye.

However, a new report claims the couple have an open marriage with side-hookups.

“Have it on good authority that this well known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long,” an anonymous source was quoted as saying.

The couple has yet to address the rumors.