Bauchi Commissioner compares Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko with Buhari’s daughter-in-law and Governor Ganduje’s daughter

Bauchi State Commissioner of Power, Science and Technology, Hon. Maryam Garba Bagel has compared first hijabi Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko with Emir of Bichi’s daughter and Buhari’s daughter-in-law, Zahra and Fatima Ajimobi, the daughter of Governor Ganduje.

Hon. Bajel, a former Member, Bauchi state House of Assembly, shared photos of Zahra and Fatima without veil on Thursday following the decision of Kano State Hisbah Board to invite parents of 18-year-old Shatu over her participation in beauty pageants which is the organisation said is ‘against Islamic teachings’

The post translated from Hausa reads:

“Among these photos, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi (Kano), and the daughter of Ganduje (Kano) The new beauty queen (Nigeria)

“Who is that if in their situation, Allah will take their soul from there and nobody knows them, Muslims in there can think that she is a Muslim until they pray for her?”