Billionaire Roman Abramovich wins defamation suit against book publisher over claims that Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered him to buy Chelsea FC

Book publisher, HarperCollins have apologized to billionaire businessman, Roman Abramovich and settled out of court after he took legal action over claims in a book that he was ordered to buy Chelsea Football Club by Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The publisher has agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to a charity and make amendments to author Catherine Belton’s book titled ‘Putin’s People: How the KGB Took Back Russia and then Turned on the West. ‘

Belton’s book includes claims that in 2003 Abramovich bought Chelsea for £150million on the personal orders of the Russian president Putin.

The former Financial Times journalist’s publication quotes exiled oligarch Sergei Pugachev – once dubbed ‘Putin’s Banker’ – as the source of the Chelsea FC claims, but Abramovich maintained the allegations were untrue and damaging both to him and the club.

Now, several references to Chelsea will be deleted or changed, making it clear that the allegation came from Pugachev and that there is no…