‘I had two days to live’ -Selena Gomez’s mom opens up about near-fatal battle with COVID and how badly damaged her lungs are

Singer and actress, Selena Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, has opened up about her near-fatal battle with COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

Mandy aged 45, said she almost passed out during a recent photoshoot

even though she appeared to be all smiles as she posed alongside her daughter for the December issue of Entrepreneur Magazine.

The mom-of-two admitted that she actually almost lost consciousness during the shoot, due to the long-lasting damage her lungs have from COVID-19 infection.

Mandy said she caught the virus while she was recovering from double pneumonia, and at one point, her oxygen level was so low that she had to be rushed to the hospital.

According to her, she only had ‘half a lung’ left when she arrived hospital, and that doctors told her she might have died within days.

‘I almost passed out doing the shoot,’ she told People Magazine .

‘We had to break so many times, but all my friends and loved ones around me helped me get through it.

‘I was…