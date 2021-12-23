People now avoid Imo due to killings. The state is gradually turning to Afghanistan

Former Governor of Imo state and senator representing Imo west, Rochas Okorocha has expressed sadness over the killings witnessed in the South-East state.

Speaking at Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State during the burial of the mother of his son-in-law, late Ezinne Jemaimah Adanweze Nwosu on Wednesday December 21, Okorocha appealed to youths to stop spilling blood in the state.

He said;

“I know there is no job, many are unemployed, but stop spilling the blood of your brothers and sisters no matter the cause of your anger. “I do not subscribe to bloodletting.”

The former Governor also said that killings in the state were so frightening that nobody would wants to visit Imo without second thoughts.

Okorocha added;