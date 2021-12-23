Police arrest 4 Abuja officers involved in viral extortion video

Four police officers who were involved in an extortion while on duty in Abuja, have been taken into custody.

In a video which went viral, the officers who were on traffic duty along Area 11 were seen trying to extort a yet-to-be identified young man.

The police officers were taken into custody after FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Sunday Babaji ordered an investigation following reactions that trailed the video.

The FCT police command urged residents who may have contact of the victim of the alleged extortion to reach out to the authority, particularly the office of the Police Public Relations Officer of the command to aid in their investigation.

The statement read;