Police dog is stabbed 27 times in the nose and face by landlord who stabbed tenant in stomach (Graphic photos)

A police dog was stabbed 27 times by a landlord avoiding arrest in California.

 

The landlord was hiding in a garage as the dog clamped down on his leg after the landlord stabbed a tenant in the stomach and hit him with a baseball bat, police officials have said.

 

The dog named Aros, is a member of the Escondido’s K9 unit in San Diego.

On December 9 it was stabbed 27 times in the nose and head after he was ‘deployed to locate a person hiding in a garage.’ 

 

The dog aged seven-and-a-half-years and a Belgian Malinois, was assisting them on a mission to arrest the violent landlord on South Maple Street around 1pm. The landlord allegedly entered a tenant’s home unannounced, stabbed him and hit him with a baseball bat, according to police. 

The victim managed to escape and called police. The landlord refused to come out of hiding after being found in a two-car garage.

 

After 20 minutes of negotiating with him, officers entered the garage with Aros, Lieutenant Mark…



