Power minister blames past governments for poor electricity as FEC approves 16 power projects





16 projects presented by Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, has been approved by the Federal Executive Committee presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the state house on Thursday December 23.

The power projects will cost $65,606,420, €15,152,651 and N31,360,272,397. Claiming that the present administration has done more than its predecessors to ensure that Nigerians enjoy improved supply of electricity, Aliyu stated that the major problem faced at the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is being able to evacuate sufficient electricity and distribute them.

The Minister who further revealed that the federal government has placed an order for power equipment, promised that Nigerians will soon see the outcome of the ongoing investments.

“Today, I presented to the council 16 memos, which I seek for council’s approval and the council graciously approved all of them. At this point, let me say what these approvals will do to the nation’s electricity…





Source: Linda Ikeji