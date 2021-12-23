Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of their daughter as they release Christmas family photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their 2021 Christmas card today, revealing the first photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

The sweet snap was shot this past summer at their Santa Barbara, California home by the Sussexes’ wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family,” reads the card, which was shared by Team Rubicon, a non-government organization that supports international disaster relief.

This holiday season, the Sussexes teamed up with the nonprofit to make a charitable donation.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

The photographer, Alexi Lubomirski also spoke about how it felt taking a photo of the couple and their…