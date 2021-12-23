UAE suspends flights from Nigeria and three other African countries over spike in COVID19 cases

The United Arab Emirates has again directed the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Nigeria and three other African countries.

UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority announced this development on Thursday, December 23. According to the agency, the suspension, which would take effect from Saturday, December 25, was due to the emergence of Omicron and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Apart from Nigeria, other suspended countries are Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia. Flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries.