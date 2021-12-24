Budmall Is Enabling Nigerians In The Disapora Shop For Family And Friends Back Home

Nigerians in the diaspora can now shop for family and friends back home and have food and other consumables delivered to them anywhere in Nigeria within 48 hours.

Budmall.ng an e-commerce startup is enabling Nigerians in diaspora to conveniently shop for the needs of their loved ones across Nigeria. With operations in Nigeria, China, US, UK and Europe, Budmall.ng has positioned itself at the intersection of e-commerce and logistics.

According to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), about 75% of funds sent home are used to put food on the table, cover medical expenses, school fees or housing expenses. Budmall.ng is an online store that makes it convenient for Nigerians abroad to purchase food and other essential household items for loved ones back home. It stands out as a user-friendly platform where customers can order, pay and have their items delivered to the address of their choice within Nigeria. Customers can also pay utility bills for…