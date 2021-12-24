Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden by six points if the 2024 election held today, New poll claims

Former US President, Donald Trump would beat current President Joe Biden by six points if the 2024 presidential election were held today, a new poll has revealed.

The poll from Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that 44 percent of Americans would vote for Trump and 38 percent would vote for Biden, with a sizable 12 per cent saying they didn’t know who they would vote for at this point in time.

Biden has struggled in the polls since his disastrous military and diplomatic pull-out from Afghanistan this summer.

Combined with his COVID-19 response, the economy, rising gas prices, immigration and crime, approval rating has remained below 50 percent with Americans.

Eighty-seven per cent of Trump supporters said they would cast a ballot for the Trump again, while 75 per cent of Biden supporters said they’d vote for the Democrat president.

Since December this month, Trump gained 1 point among his 2020 voters, while Biden lost 4 per cent of his 2020 voter base.