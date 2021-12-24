                                                               End The Year In Style With Amazing Content on GOTV

It’s time to mark your calendar this December for some of the best entertainment around. Thanks to GOtv, you’ll get to not only spend time with your nearest and dearest but also experience a wide-range of amazing content designed to provide optimum entertainment and fun.

Enjoy more than just the well-deserved rest – GOtv has got you covered on the entertainment front too.

Here’s what you can look forward to this holiday on GOtv

If you find powerplay plots intriguing, then you cannot afford to miss the episode of Hush showing on Monday 27 December at 6pm on Africa Magic Yoruba (Channel 5). The drama gets nothing but interesting as Ben and Arinola face-off in fashion and politics respectively.

We all agree that music makes the heart merry, what better way to catch up with biggest music and entertainment acts than to join an episode of Music Buzz Sunday 26 December at 5:30pm on…