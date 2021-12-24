FG restricts religious gatherings to 50% capacity

The federal government has restricted religious gatherings to 50 per cent with full compliance to public health measures, following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said in a statement on Thursday December 23, that the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 may be forced to introduce more restrictions should there be an increase in cases.
It read;
“The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 recognizes the importance of the Christmas and New Year celebrations for most Nigerians. As we prepare to celebrate with our families and loved ones, it is important that we do so safely by taking the necessary precautionary measures to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in our country.
“The PSC wishes to remind Nigerians that we are now experiencing the 4th wave COVID19 as new cases have continued to rise in the country. This is the result of a mix of very low vaccination coverage, increased travels…
Source: Linda Ikeji