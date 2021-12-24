“From Ekiti to Akure no road” – Governor Wike mocks Governor Fayemi in trending video

A trending video on social media shows the moment Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike mocked his Ekiti state counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, over the poor state of the Akure-Ekiti road.

The two governors were attending the flagoff of the magistrate court complex in Rivers state.

Before leaving for the occasion, the politicians had a moment where they threw jabs at each other. While Fayemi called Governor Wike ”Mr Project”, the Rivers state governor on his part mocked Fayemi over the expressway linking Ekiti and Akure, Ondo state capital as the road remains in a deplorable state despite serving under the ruling party, APC.

Watch the video below