ISIS posts sick posters threatening violence on Christmas and New Year, including photo showing Islamist extremist decapitating Santa

ISIS has shared a sick Christmas poster where an extremist is shown decapitating Santa Claus.

The poster depicts a masked fighter holding a bloody knife in one hand, while holding the severed head of Father Christmas, dripping with blood, in the other.

The poster was accompanied by a sick message, reading: “We send a message to our monotheist brothers in Europe, America, Australia, Canada, Russia, and other countries of unbelief and apostasy.

“We say to you, our brothers, oh monotheists, avenge your brothers and sisters who have been killed and captured by these scumbags.

“Attack the citizens of crusader coalition countries with your knives, run them over in the streets, detonate bombs on them, and spray them with bullets.”

In another poster, the terrorist group shared a photo of a Christmas tree made up of rifles and US army helmets, along with Stars and Stripes baubles.

A third poster shared by the group is a New Year message, threatening terror on…