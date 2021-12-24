Meghan Markle crowned ‘most intelligent Royal Family member of all-time’

Meghan Markle is the smartest member of the UK Royal family, according to a new study.

The research, by international education provider Oxford Royale, analysed QS World University Rankings on everything from academic reputation to faculty-to-student ratio for the institutions attended by key members of the Royal Family,

Experts claim this has helped them discover which royal is the brightest of all.

The results also show that Kate Middleton is the UK’s second cleverest Royal, attending the University of St Andrews alongside husband Prince William, but beating him due to better A level results.

Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall are also among the most intelligent members of the Royal Family.

However, it is the Duchess of Sussex who tops the intelligence list.

Princess Eugenie takes the crown as the UK’s fourth smartest Royal.

She studied history of art and English literature at Newcastle University.

Lady Kitty Spencer, 30, who is…