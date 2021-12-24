Police arrest Imo couple over kidnap and murder of 75-year-old man





An Imo couple identified as Mr and Mrs Onyekachi Alozie, have been arrested by the police for allegedly kidnaping and killing a 75-year-old man, Chief Precious Okoli.

The couple were said to have carried out the act with their gang members.

Imo state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini said three pump action guns and seven live cartridges were recovered from the couple and their gang members.

“Following a kidnap incident in Orlu on December 8, of one Chief Okoli Precious, aged 75, and was reported on December 11, by his son, one Fabian Ubochi, where it was suspected that he had been murdered by his abductors. “Sequel to the report, the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit through technical analysis of intelligence, were able to identify, locate and arrest one Agubata Maxwell Joel Chimezie and the victim’s ash-coloured vehicle was recovered from him where he took it to a motor spray painter’s Workshop to changed the colour of the vehicle. “On interrogation he made…





Source: Linda Ikeji