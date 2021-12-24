TikTok is now world’s favourite online destination for social media users, displacing google

Viral video app, TikTok is now the world’s most popular online destination.

The Chinese owned app gets more hits than the American search engine, Google, according to Cloudflare, an IT security company.

Rankings by Cloudfare show that TikTok knocked Google off the top spot in February, March and June this year, and has held the number one position since August 2021.

Last year Google was first, and a number of sites including TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix were all in the top 10.

Cloudfare says one of the reasons for the surge in Tiktok’s popularity is because of the Covid pandemic, as lockdowns meant people were stuck at home and used the app for entertainment.

As at July 2021, TikTok was downloaded more than three billion times, and has more than one billion active users across the world to data company Sensor Tower.

TikTok also known as Douyin in China was originally released in September 2016.