Elizabeth Jessica Kuraun, the sister to Vanguard reporter, Tordue Henry Salem, visited his grave on Thursday, December 23.

Salem, who was covering the House of Representatives, was found dead 29 days after he went missing in Abuja.

He was buried beside the graves of his parents at Gaado community of Mbayion, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State on December 12.

Elizabeth

Taking to Facebook after visiting his grave, Elizabeth wrote:

“Will those that brutally murdered you go free? Why is the Federal Government silent about your murder.”

The mother of one earlier shared photo of her brother’s mangled body, saying that he was butchered to death.

“They brutally killed you. Tordue Salem you were a kind selfless human being that was very decent and respectful,” she wrote.

People might move on but I can’t because you are my blood brother. I wish God will grant you Justice.

“That’s my brother’s corpse. They butchered Tordue and…