Businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa and her husband, Steve Thompson, are expecting their first child together

They had their wedding in August this year.

Sandra who shared the news on social media said she is five months gone.

”What else can I ask for in 2021 ??? God came through for me and made everything perfect This right here is the perfect Christmas gift for me ???????? Is still feels like a dream though #5monthsgone”

See a video of her showing off her baby bump below…