DSS releases man detained for 6 months for allegedly preparing charms for Sunday Igboho

The Department of State Services has released one Dada Ifasooto, who was detained for 6 months for allegedly preparing charms for embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Ifasooto was taken into custody on July 16, 2021, two weeks after DSS operatives stormed Igboho’s Ibadan residence in a Gestapo style, killing two of his aides and arresting 12 others.

The man’s whereabout was said to be unknown until one of Igboho’s aides who was recently released, told one of the Yoruba nation agitator’s lawyers that he was being held by the DSS in an underground cell.

One of Igboho’s lawyers in Nigeria, Pelumi Olajengbesi said in a statement on Friday December 24;