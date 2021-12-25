DSS releases man detained for 6 months for allegedly preparing charms for Sunday Igboho

The Department of State Services has released one Dada Ifasooto, who was detained for 6 months for allegedly preparing charms for embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.
Ifasooto was taken into custody on July 16, 2021, two weeks after DSS operatives stormed Igboho’s Ibadan residence in a Gestapo style, killing two of his aides and arresting 12 others.
The man’s whereabout was said to be unknown until one of Igboho’s aides who was recently released, told one of the Yoruba nation agitator’s lawyers that he was being held by the DSS in an underground cell.
One of Igboho’s lawyers in Nigeria, Pelumi Olajengbesi said in a statement on Friday December 24;
‘Dada Ifasooto Released from DSS Custody’
“This is to announce the release of Mr. Dada Ifasooto who was secretly arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) on 16th July, 2021 on the allegation that he is a native doctor who prepares charms for Chief Sunday Igboho.
“Mr. Dada…
Source: Linda Ikeji