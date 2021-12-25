I do not believe in Islam at all

Reno Omokri has slammed a Muslim follower who asked why he won’t convert to Islam.

Reno had shared some knowledge about Islam with a follower and another follower asked why he knows so much about Islam but won’t convert.

“You knew all this in Islam, why don’t you convert to Islam?” the follower wrote.

Reno responded, blasting the follower.

He told her it’s people like her that make religious coexistence difficult.

He then added that “empathy is not sympathy”

“That I empathise with Islam does not mean I sympathise with Islam,” he wrote.

He added that he doesn’t believe in Islam at all.

He also asked God to strike him dead if he ever calls on any name other than the name of Christ.