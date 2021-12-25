ISWAP’s ability to launch rockets in Borno is disturbing

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has reacted to members of the slamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) firing rockets into Borno communities, hours before President Muhammadu Buhari arrived the North-East state on Thursday December 23.

Addressing state house correspondents after an emergency security council meeting presided over by Buhari at the presidential villa, Baba said “the ability of the terrorists to strike with rockets is worrisome”.

He said;

“They are launching it in major towns, they are launching it in Maiduguri. It is a concern. And it has been seriously checkmated. There are efforts to continuously checkmate it. “Yes, they have done it, but to a large extent they have not achieved what they intended to achieve because of the situation the security agencies, particularly the military, put in place.”

He also disclosed security agencies have been able to determine the origins of the rockets. Baba added;