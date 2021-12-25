Lagos government declares free BRT service on Christmas and New Year’s day

Lagos state government have declared free bus rides on the Bus Rapid Transit corridors on December 25, 2021, which is Christmas and on January 1, 2022, which is New Year’s Day.

Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Engr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Akinajo said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the free bus rides in the spirit of joy, love and peace which the festive season signifies.

Akinajo added that the Sanwo-Olu led administration is committed to ensuring the execution of the Strategic Transport Master Plan via the Multimodal Transport System currently taking shape through water transportation and the ongoing Blue and Red Lines rail projects.

Expressing the state government’s gratitude for the patience and perseverance the citizenry has shown in the face of the discomfort accompanied with the construction of transport infrastructure, she assured Lagos residents that consistent and spirited efforts are being made to improve public transport…