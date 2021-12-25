Lord’s Chosen General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka and members praise God as 6 big “strange” birds are found dead at the altar of the church’s headquarters in Lagos (video)

A video shared online has captured moment Lord’s Chosen members and their General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka gave praises to God after 6 big “strange” birds were found dead on the altar of the church’s headquarters in Lagos.

Pastor Muoka was heard saying that since the church was established, he has never seen those birds around. He added that the birds “came for an attack and the Lord killed them”.

He also repeatedly said that “only God can do this”. Watch the video below……………………….