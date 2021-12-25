Senator explains why senate failed to override Buhari on electoral bill

Senator representing Kwara north, Sadiq Umar has explained why the senate failed to override President Buhari after he refused to grant assent to the electoral bill.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin on Friday December 24, Umar revealed that they don’t believe all the reason the President gave on refusal to grant assent to the bill.

He added that even if they overruled the President on the bill, it will be declared null and void because there has to be concurrence between the two chambers.

The senator said;