



A comedy series about life in "face me I face you" house where many characters with conflicting behaviors, and attitudes clash daily. Starring: @femiadebayosalami, @adebayo.salami, @adedimejilateef, @deleomowoli_mideoladimeji, @deleodule_ , @jayeola_monje, @woliagba_ayoajewole, @olaiyaigwefilms, @mrmacaroni1 and many more.Watch Ile Alayo on @wakaati for free, and even get 2 months free subscription, if you subscribe now!!Visit www.wakaati.com to sign uphttps://wakaati.com/onboarding/index.php Ig: @wakaati Fb: WakaatiYouTube: WakaatiTwitter: @wakaatiN#nollywood #nollywoodmovies #nollywoodredefinedThe post Watch comedy series, Ile Alayo on Wakaati for free! appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

