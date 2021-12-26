Alleged ISIS suicide bomber detonates himself at packed restaurant on Christmas day in Congo killing at least 6

At least six people have died in a suicide bomb attack allegedly carried out by ISIS backed militants on a crowded restaurant in the eastern city of Beni, Congo on Christmas day.

Officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo say a suicide bomber of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militant group said to be linked to the Islamic State (IS) blew himself up at the entrance of a packed restaurant of people celebrating Christmas killing himself and five other people.

Another 13 people were injured. Police say they prevented the bomber from entering the building, then he blew himself at the entrance .

More than 30 people were celebrating Christmas at the In Box restaurant when the bomb went off, two witnesses told AFP news agency.

Children and local officials were reportedly in the restaurant at the time.