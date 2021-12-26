Kenyan police officer shoots dead his boss after being reprimanded for reporting to work late and drunk 

A Kenyan police corporal shot dead his senior after he was reprimanded for reporting to work late and drunk.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 26, after the officer identified as Joseph Muthunga, showed up on duty at Kedong Ranch in Naivasha late and intoxicated.

He took offence when the officer in charge of the camp, Senior Sergeant Ayub Onyango Polo, reprimanded him for his lateness.

“The suspect came to the camp drunk and got angry when he was questioned for his behaviour by his senior,” Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua said.

The officer is said to have shot his boss five times, killing him instantly. At the scene, police recovered five 7.62mm spent cartridges.

According to Mr Mutua, the suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident, with police pursuing him.

“The suspect is armed but we are doing all we can to apprehended him,” Mr Mutua said.

The officers drawn from the administration police unit were…