Policemen who arrested my son-in-law pushed down my wife and tore my daughter’s cloth. Governor Uzodinma has framed up something against him

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the arrest of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, during a church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama Obieri in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo state, earlier today December 26.

Okorocha alleged that the police officers who carried out the arrest, pushed down his wife, Nkechi, down and tore the clothes of his first daughter, Uloma.

The former Governor of Imo state also alleged that the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodinma deceived the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, into desecrating the church worship by arresting Nwosu.

Also alleging that there was no warrant of arrest or invitation, Okorocha further revealed that the Imo state commissioner of police told him that the IGP approved Nwosu’s arrest.

He stated that Uzodinma has framed up something against Uche Nwosu and Buhari should be informed about what is happening in Imo State.

The senator representing Imo West senatorial…