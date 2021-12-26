



Music duo, Peter and Paul Okoye of the PSquare fame had a reunion concert last night and one of the highlights was when they asked for forgiveness from their fans for going their separate ways five years ago. Watch the heartwarming moment below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post PSquare ask for forgiveness from fans for going their separate ways five years ago (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

