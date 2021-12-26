Taliban bans Afghan women from travelling without being escorted by a male relative

The Taliban announced today, Dec. 26, that Afghanistan women who want to travel long distances should not be offered transport fare unless they are accompanied by a close male relative.

Also, car owners are to only offer rides to those women wearing Islamic hijabs, according to a guidance issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

The ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday that it must be a close male relative escorting any woman who wishes to travel.

Muhajir said: “Women travelling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member.”

The new order comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan’s television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.

The ministry also called on women TV journalists to wear hijabs while presenting on TV.

The minister added that the hijab would also be required for women seeking…