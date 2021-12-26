Technician, 32, arrested for allegedly stabbing 42-year-old union leader to death in Ogun (photo)

A 32 year old Fridge/Aircondition technician, Toheeb Akanji, aka T.cash has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for allegedly stabbing to death a 42 years old Damilare Babatunde Oladipupo, a member of one of the transport union in Ogun state.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call received at Agbado divisional headquarters at about 12:30 midnight from one Oluomo, that one Oladipupo Babatunde, aka no story who came to Blue roof hotel in Adiyan Gasline to celebrate with the hotel owner, has been stabbed to death by an unknown person.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Agbado division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene. On getting there, it was discovered that the deceased was lured out of the hotel and stabbed severally on the chest, hand and face. It was also discovered that he struggled with his assailant which made him to seize the cardigan wore by the suspect as well as the knife he used to stab him.

The deceased…