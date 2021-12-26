Trending video shows moment Uche Nwosu was arrested

A video showing the moment Uche Nwosu, Imo state governorship candidate and son-in-law of ex-governor Rochas Okorocha, was arrested has been shared online. Security agents stormed the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama-Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State to arrest him.

Nwosu and other members of his family were in the church for the outing Service of their late mum, Madam Jemamah Nwosu, who was buried last weekend when he was picked up by the security agents.

A video showing the moment he was arrested has been shared online. Watch below