Woman goes ahead to marry boyfriend who threw acid on her face and disfigured her

A young Turkish woman has married the man who threw acid on her face and eyes, leaving her permanently disfigured with impaired vision.

Berfin Ozek, 20, got married to Casim Ozan Celtik, 23, this December.

Their wedding comes two years after he doused her with acid during a heated argument, Newsflash first reported.

They were separated at the time the acid attack happened.

“If I can’t have you, no one can,” Celtik allegedly screamed at Ozek just before the attack.

Before

Ozek, who was left partially blind by the attack, filed a police complaint against Celtik and he was arrested.

After the attack

However, he bombarded her with messages of reconciliation and begged for her forgiveness.

Ozek forgave him and agreed to withdraw her complaint, writing: “We have written many letters to each other. I have given myself to him. I love him very much — [and] he loves me very much.”

