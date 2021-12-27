Diddy sells house where his baby mama, Kim Porter died

Diddy has sold the mansion where his late baby mama, Kim Porter died.

TMZ reported that the music producer put up the Toluca Lake mansion up for sale back in October, listing it for $7 million and there’s now a buyer. The deal is pending and will likely close this week, but the sale is not final.

The sprawling estate is 9,655 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, including a family-sized pool and spa, plus a sports court.

The gated property sits on a half-acre on one of the most famous streets in the San Fernando Valley and the celeb neighbors include Steve Carell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Viola Davis and Sia.

Kim who was a model and actress, dated Diddy off and on for 13 years and they had 3 kids together, including 2 daughters and a son. She was found dead in the home back in November 2018 at the age of 47, after losing her battle with pneumonia.