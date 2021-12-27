Governor Obaseki visits family of UNIBEN student, Uwaila Omozuwa, raped and murdered inside a church last year (photos)

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, over the weekend paid a visit to the family of late Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 Level Microbiology student of the University of Benin who was gruesomely murdered in a church in 2020.
Omozuwa’s death caused national outrage last year after her body was found inside a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Edo state after she had been raped. Read here.
Speaking during his visit to the family, Governor Obaseki said
”Uwaila did not die in vain. The federal and state governments have taken stiffer actions against gender-based violence. We are here to continue to celebrate her life as we continue to fight against gender-based violence.
Her death was the reason for the establishment of gender-based violence committee. The Edo State Government has put mechanisms in place to fight gender-based violence-related offenses.
Her death led to the promulgation of the Violence Against Persons (VAP) law in the state and people are…
Source: Linda Ikeji