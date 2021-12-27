Governor Obaseki visits family of UNIBEN student, Uwaila Omozuwa, raped and murdered inside a church last year (photos)

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, over the weekend paid a visit to the family of late Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 Level Microbiology student of the University of Benin who was gruesomely murdered in a church in 2020.

Omozuwa’s death caused national outrage last year after her body was found inside a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Edo state after she had been raped. Read here.

Speaking during his visit to the family, Governor Obaseki said