ISWAP fighters arrested as troops repel attack on Yobe town

Suspected fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been arrested by troops of the Nigerian army who repelled an attack in Buni Yadi, Gujba LGA of Yobe state.

A resident of the community, Bukar Bulama told TheCable that the insurgents attacked the town in armoured trucks on Sunday evening, December 26.

However troops, with the help of the hunters, were able to repel the attack. Five of the insurgents were arrested and an armoured truck was recovered.

Bulama said;