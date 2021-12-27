Kanye West buys $4.5m house just across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings

Billionaire rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West has bought a new house just across the street from from estranged wife Kim Kardashian amid divorce proceedings .

This comes after Kanye last month during a Thanksgiving ceremony in Los Angeles where he gave 1000 free meals, said he planned to “get his family back together” and rekindle a relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The fashion mogul added that if he couldn’t live “in the house” with his family, he would buy “the home right next door” to Kardashian.

Even though he’s already got a new $57.3 million Malibu mansion about 30 minutes (by car) from Kardashian’s Hidden Hills estate — and even though she still wants a divorce — West wishes to remain close to her as he splashed $4.5 million on a relatively modest Hidden Hills estate, one that happens to lie directly across the street from the his former matrimonial home.

Kim and Kanye’s home was featured in Architectural Digest…