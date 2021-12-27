Lady shares slideshow of her loved-up photos with #BBNaija winner, Miracle after getting her heart broken by him (video)

A US-based lady has taken to TikTok to share a slideshow of her loved-up photos with #BBNaija winner, Miracle after getting her heart broken by him.

The heartbroken lady identified simply as Adaeze, also attached photos of her rocking matching outfits with the reality show star.



She told her followers on the platform that she doesn’t want them to bash Miracle, as she wishes him the best.

Adaeze further revealed that she met Miracle after he won Big Brother Naija reality show.

