Looters were seen carting away goods as fire razed Next Cash and Carry supermarket in Kado-Abuja.

The fire incident started at 8 am on Sunday, Dec. 26.

As the fire ravaged the supermarket, locals made their way into the burning store to make away with as many products as they can carry.

Some are seen carrying mattresses. Others made away with bottles of drinks.

This action has been condemned by social media users after videos were shared online.

Watch the video below.