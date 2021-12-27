Miracle and I got married in 2020 before I tried serving him divorce papers. He didn’t marry me for green card

Adaeze, the lady who got heartbroken by 2018 Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle, has revealed that they were married before going seperate ways.

Revealing that they were best friends before getting married in January 2020, Adaeze described the reality show star as someone who motivated her to get better.



Maitaining that Miracle never married her for green card, the lady also disclosed that the reality show star never told her that he’s a celebrity back home when they met and she never watched Big Brother Naija prior to them meeting. She also said that Miracle always told her that he’s got plenty of things he could go back home to do.

According to the lady, their first big fight was in June and she went to jail after she tried serving him divorce papers because they got into an altercation.

Adaeze also said that she doesn’t put the entire blame on Miracle as it “takes two to tango and two to mess things up”.

