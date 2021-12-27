Throwback tweet shows Shatta Wale calling himself a “proud Naija boy” years before insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes

Shatta Wale has been insulting Nigerians and Nigerian artistes on Twitter and Nigerians have now dug out an old tweet of the Ghanaian rapper trying to identify with Nigeria.

The rapper wrote in the tweet posted exactly two years ago: “Thank God I just got my Naija passport with with permit. Proud Naija boy.”

Now, two years after, the Ghanian rapper is shading Nigerian artistes, claiming they owe their success to Ghanaians but they never celebrate Ghanaian artistes (read here).